Should you wager on Dawson Mercer to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

  • Mercer has scored in 10 of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Mercer averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Mercer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:58 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 20:29 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 14:15 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:38 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:52 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:30 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

