Dawson Mercer and the New Jersey Devils will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. There are prop bets for Mercer available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Dawson Mercer vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Mercer has averaged 17:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Mercer has a goal in 10 of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Mercer has a point in 13 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points four times.

Mercer has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Mercer has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mercer Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 34 Games 4 18 Points 1 10 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

