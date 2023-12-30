If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Delaware and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Delaware ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 101

Delaware's best wins

Against the Xavier Musketeers, a top 100 team in the RPI, Delaware notched its signature win of the season on December 5, an 87-80 road victory. Jalun Trent, in that signature victory, tallied a team-high 27 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Jyare Davis also played a role with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

67-56 over Rhode Island (No. 223/RPI) on December 16

78-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 279/RPI) on November 6

78-67 on the road over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 15

65-57 at home over Air Force (No. 303/RPI) on November 12

73-69 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 325/RPI) on December 11

Delaware's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Fightin' Blue Hens have six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Delaware has been given the 296th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' upcoming schedule includes 16 games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records above .500.

Delaware's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Delaware's next game

Matchup: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Hampton Pirates

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Hampton Pirates Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware TV Channel: FloHoops

