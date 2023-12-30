2024 NCAA Bracketology: Delaware March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Delaware and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Delaware's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Delaware ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|101
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Delaware's best wins
Against the Xavier Musketeers, a top 100 team in the RPI, Delaware notched its signature win of the season on December 5, an 87-80 road victory. Jalun Trent, in that signature victory, tallied a team-high 27 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Jyare Davis also played a role with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 67-56 over Rhode Island (No. 223/RPI) on December 16
- 78-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 279/RPI) on November 6
- 78-67 on the road over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 15
- 65-57 at home over Air Force (No. 303/RPI) on November 12
- 73-69 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 325/RPI) on December 11
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Delaware's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-2
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
- According to the RPI, the Fightin' Blue Hens have six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Delaware has been given the 296th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens' upcoming schedule includes 16 games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records above .500.
- Delaware's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Delaware's next game
- Matchup: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Hampton Pirates
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- TV Channel: FloHoops
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Delaware games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.