Saturday's contest that pits the Princeton Tigers (11-1) against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4) at Bob Carpenter Center has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Princeton, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Delaware vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Bob Carpenter Center

Delaware vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 75, Delaware 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware vs. Princeton

Computer Predicted Spread: Princeton (-6.0)

Princeton (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Delaware has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Princeton is 7-3-0. The Fightin' Blue Hens have a 5-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 76.8 points per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per contest (163rd in college basketball). They have a +78 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Delaware is 233rd in college basketball at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.9 its opponents average.

Delaware knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (112th in college basketball), and allow 90.1 points per 100 possessions (194th in college basketball).

Delaware has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.2 per game (56th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (197th in college basketball).

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +181 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.1 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game, 116th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.6 per contest to rank 20th in college basketball.

Princeton wins the rebound battle by 5.1 boards on average. It records 35.7 rebounds per game, 228th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.6.

Princeton hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (76th in college basketball). It is making 4.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game at 32.4%.

Princeton wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 9.0 (14th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

