The Princeton Tigers (11-1) face the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware TV: NBC Sports Networks

Delaware Stats Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Delaware has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 229th.

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 14.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Tigers give up (62.6).

Delaware is 8-4 when scoring more than 62.6 points.

Princeton Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.

Princeton is 9-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 229th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 280th.

The Tigers put up an average of 77.7 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.3 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.

Princeton is 11-1 when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Delaware posted 4.4 more points per game (71.5) than it did in road games (67.1).

The Fightin' Blue Hens surrendered 68.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.9 in road games.

Delaware sunk 6.8 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Princeton Home & Away Comparison

At home Princeton is putting up 81.4 points per game, 5.2 more than it is averaging on the road (76.2).

At home, the Tigers concede 59.6 points per game. Away, they concede 65.3.

At home, Princeton makes 9.6 3-pointers per game, 1.9 fewer than it averages on the road (11.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.9%) than away (37.9%) too.

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/11/2023 @ Robert Morris W 73-69 UPMC Events Center 12/16/2023 Rhode Island W 67-56 UBS Arena 12/20/2023 Rider L 88-85 Bob Carpenter Center 12/30/2023 Princeton - Bob Carpenter Center 1/4/2024 Hampton - Bob Carpenter Center 1/6/2024 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Princeton Upcoming Schedule