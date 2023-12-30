The Princeton Tigers (11-1) face the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Princeton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
Delaware Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Delaware has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 229th.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens average 14.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Tigers give up (62.6).
  • Delaware is 8-4 when scoring more than 62.6 points.

Princeton Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.
  • Princeton is 9-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 229th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 280th.
  • The Tigers put up an average of 77.7 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.3 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.
  • Princeton is 11-1 when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Delaware posted 4.4 more points per game (71.5) than it did in road games (67.1).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens surrendered 68.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.9 in road games.
  • Delaware sunk 6.8 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Princeton Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Princeton is putting up 81.4 points per game, 5.2 more than it is averaging on the road (76.2).
  • At home, the Tigers concede 59.6 points per game. Away, they concede 65.3.
  • At home, Princeton makes 9.6 3-pointers per game, 1.9 fewer than it averages on the road (11.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.9%) than away (37.9%) too.

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 @ Robert Morris W 73-69 UPMC Events Center
12/16/2023 Rhode Island W 67-56 UBS Arena
12/20/2023 Rider L 88-85 Bob Carpenter Center
12/30/2023 Princeton - Bob Carpenter Center
1/4/2024 Hampton - Bob Carpenter Center
1/6/2024 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Princeton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 74-70 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/13/2023 Bryn Athyn College W 92-40 Jadwin Gymnasium
12/22/2023 Delaware Valley W 84-53 Jadwin Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center
1/6/2024 Harvard - Jadwin Gymnasium
1/15/2024 Dartmouth - Jadwin Gymnasium

