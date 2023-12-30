How to Watch Delaware vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Princeton Tigers (11-1) face the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Delaware vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Delaware Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Blue Hens make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Delaware has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 229th.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens average 14.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Tigers give up (62.6).
- Delaware is 8-4 when scoring more than 62.6 points.
Princeton Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.
- Princeton is 9-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 229th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 280th.
- The Tigers put up an average of 77.7 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.3 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.
- Princeton is 11-1 when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.
Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Delaware posted 4.4 more points per game (71.5) than it did in road games (67.1).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens surrendered 68.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.9 in road games.
- Delaware sunk 6.8 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Princeton Home & Away Comparison
- At home Princeton is putting up 81.4 points per game, 5.2 more than it is averaging on the road (76.2).
- At home, the Tigers concede 59.6 points per game. Away, they concede 65.3.
- At home, Princeton makes 9.6 3-pointers per game, 1.9 fewer than it averages on the road (11.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.9%) than away (37.9%) too.
Delaware Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 73-69
|UPMC Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 67-56
|UBS Arena
|12/20/2023
|Rider
|L 88-85
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/30/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|1/4/2024
|Hampton
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
Princeton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 74-70
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/13/2023
|Bryn Athyn College
|W 92-40
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/22/2023
|Delaware Valley
|W 84-53
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|1/6/2024
|Harvard
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|1/15/2024
|Dartmouth
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
