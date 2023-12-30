For bracketology insights around Delaware State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Delaware State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-9 0-0 NR NR 293

Delaware State's best wins

Delaware State's best win this season came on November 30 in a 76-69 victory against the Chicago State Cougars. Martez Robinson was the top scorer in the signature victory over Chicago State, recording 20 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

72-64 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 299/RPI) on November 25

77-73 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 314/RPI) on December 30

71-63 over Grambling (No. 319/RPI) on November 17

79-73 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 344/RPI) on December 2

Delaware State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

According to the RPI, Delaware State has three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

The Hornets have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Delaware State gets the 300th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Hornets' 14 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and four are against teams with records over .500.

In terms of Delaware St's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Delaware State's next game

Matchup: Delaware State Hornets vs. Coppin State Eagles

Delaware State Hornets vs. Coppin State Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

