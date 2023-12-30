Saturday's game between the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7) and the Delaware State Hornets (6-9) at Memorial Hall Gym has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Mount St. Mary's securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 73, Delaware State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's

Computer Predicted Spread: Mount St. Mary's (-2.4)

Mount St. Mary's (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Delaware State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Mount St. Mary's 6-5-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Hornets' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Mountaineers' games have gone over.

Delaware State Performance Insights

The Hornets have a -36 scoring differential, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 72.3 points per game to rank 245th in college basketball and are allowing 74.7 per outing to rank 274th in college basketball.

Delaware State is 213th in the nation at 36.0 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 more than the 30.9 its opponents average.

Delaware State connects on 4.4 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball), 4.7 fewer than its opponents (9.1).

The Hornets put up 88.5 points per 100 possessions (298th in college basketball), while allowing 91.5 points per 100 possessions (235th in college basketball).

Delaware State has committed 14.4 turnovers per game (338th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.8 (35th in college basketball).

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

The Mountaineers put up 73.9 points per game (209th in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per contest (176th in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Mount St. Mary's comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It collects 36.0 rebounds per game (213th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.1.

Mount St. Mary's makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

Mount St. Mary's forces 14.6 turnovers per game (40th in college basketball) while committing 14.7 (342nd in college basketball).

