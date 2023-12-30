The Delaware State Hornets (6-9) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
  • TV: ESPN+
Delaware State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • Delaware State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 213th.
  • The Hornets put up 72.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 70.7 the Mountaineers give up.
  • Delaware State is 6-3 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

  • Mount St. Mary's has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets sit at 99th.
  • The Mountaineers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Hornets allow (74.7).
  • Mount St. Mary's has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.3 points.

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Delaware State has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game in road games.
  • In 2023-24, the Hornets are allowing 67.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 79.9.
  • At home, Delaware State is sinking 2.3 more treys per game (5.8) than away from home (3.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (26.4%).

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Mount St. Mary's is scoring 81.0 points per game, 10.6 more than it is averaging on the road (70.4).
  • The Mountaineers are allowing fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (74.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Mount St. Mary's drains fewer treys on the road (4.8 per game) than at home (8.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (26.4%) than at home (40.7%) as well.

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Longwood L 62-61 Memorial Hall Gym
12/18/2023 @ Wake Forest L 88-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ East Carolina L 79-50 Minges Coliseum
12/30/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Memorial Hall Gym
1/6/2024 Coppin State - Memorial Hall Gym
1/8/2024 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) W 72-65 DeGol Arena
12/20/2023 @ Georgia L 94-82 Stegeman Coliseum
12/23/2023 LIU W 87-59 Knott Arena
12/30/2023 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym
1/5/2024 Canisius - Knott Arena
1/7/2024 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center

