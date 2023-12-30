The Delaware State Hornets (6-9) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware TV: ESPN+

Delaware State Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Delaware State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Hornets are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 213th.

The Hornets put up 72.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 70.7 the Mountaineers give up.

Delaware State is 6-3 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

Mount St. Mary's has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets sit at 99th.

The Mountaineers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Hornets allow (74.7).

Mount St. Mary's has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.3 points.

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Delaware State has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, the Hornets are allowing 67.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 79.9.

At home, Delaware State is sinking 2.3 more treys per game (5.8) than away from home (3.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (26.4%).

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison

At home Mount St. Mary's is scoring 81.0 points per game, 10.6 more than it is averaging on the road (70.4).

The Mountaineers are allowing fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (74.3).

Beyond the arc, Mount St. Mary's drains fewer treys on the road (4.8 per game) than at home (8.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (26.4%) than at home (40.7%) as well.

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Longwood L 62-61 Memorial Hall Gym 12/18/2023 @ Wake Forest L 88-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 12/20/2023 @ East Carolina L 79-50 Minges Coliseum 12/30/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Memorial Hall Gym 1/6/2024 Coppin State - Memorial Hall Gym 1/8/2024 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule