How to Watch Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Delaware State Hornets (6-9) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Delaware State Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- Delaware State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 213th.
- The Hornets put up 72.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 70.7 the Mountaineers give up.
- Delaware State is 6-3 when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights
- Mount St. Mary's has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets sit at 99th.
- The Mountaineers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Hornets allow (74.7).
- Mount St. Mary's has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.3 points.
Delaware State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Delaware State has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, the Hornets are allowing 67.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 79.9.
- At home, Delaware State is sinking 2.3 more treys per game (5.8) than away from home (3.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (26.4%).
Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison
- At home Mount St. Mary's is scoring 81.0 points per game, 10.6 more than it is averaging on the road (70.4).
- The Mountaineers are allowing fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (74.3).
- Beyond the arc, Mount St. Mary's drains fewer treys on the road (4.8 per game) than at home (8.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (26.4%) than at home (40.7%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Delaware State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Longwood
|L 62-61
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/18/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 88-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 79-50
|Minges Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/6/2024
|Coppin State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/8/2024
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|W 72-65
|DeGol Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 94-82
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|LIU
|W 87-59
|Knott Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Delaware State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/5/2024
|Canisius
|-
|Knott Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.