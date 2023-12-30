Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware State Hornets (6-7) face the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Delaware State Players to Watch
- Martez Robinson: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deywilk Tavarez: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alston Andrews: 5.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Wesley Oba: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Dakota Leffew: 17.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Deshayne Montgomery: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Dola Adebayo: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dallas Hobbs: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison
|Delaware State Rank
|Delaware State AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|180th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|71.8
|256th
|244th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|142nd
|199th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|36.1
|208th
|83rd
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|87th
|350th
|4.6
|3pt Made
|6.0
|302nd
|195th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.7
|179th
|332nd
|14.2
|Turnovers
|15.2
|350th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.