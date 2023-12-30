The Delaware State Hornets (6-7) face the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Delaware State Players to Watch

Martez Robinson: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jevin Muniz: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Deywilk Tavarez: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Alston Andrews: 5.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Wesley Oba: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Dakota Leffew: 17.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Deshayne Montgomery: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Dola Adebayo: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dallas Hobbs: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jedy Cordilia: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Delaware State vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison

Delaware State Rank Delaware State AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank 180th 75.1 Points Scored 71.8 256th 244th 73.4 Points Allowed 69.5 142nd 199th 36.4 Rebounds 36.1 208th 83rd 10.5 Off. Rebounds 10.4 87th 350th 4.6 3pt Made 6.0 302nd 195th 13.4 Assists 13.7 179th 332nd 14.2 Turnovers 15.2 350th

