The Princeton Tigers (10-1) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Princeton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Delaware Players to Watch

Jyare Davis: 18.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

18.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Christian Ray: 9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalun Trent: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 12.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Cavan Reilly: 11.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Princeton Players to Watch

Caden Pierce: 14.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Xaivian Lee: 18.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Matt Allocco: 14.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Zach Martini: 7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Peters: 6.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Delaware vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Princeton AVG Princeton Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 75.5 85th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 300th 32.4 Rebounds 39.0 16th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 266th 6.6 3pt Made 8.5 60th 281st 11.8 Assists 13.3 157th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

