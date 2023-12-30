Will Derek Ryan Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 30?
Will Derek Ryan score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Ryan stats and insights
- Ryan has scored in two of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
- Ryan has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 75 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Ryan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|10:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:05
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|5:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|8:04
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:26
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|W 6-1
Oilers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
