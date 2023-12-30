If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Drexel and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Drexel ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 138

Drexel's best wins

On December 2 versus the Villanova Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31) in the RPI rankings, Drexel notched its best win of the season, a 57-55 victory at a neutral site. Against Villanova, Amari Williams led the team by compiling 12 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

74-72 on the road over Winthrop (No. 148/RPI) on November 11

71-52 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 200/RPI) on December 16

62-52 at home over Queens (No. 231/RPI) on November 19

65-47 at home over Fairfield (No. 242/RPI) on November 17

69-48 on the road over Lafayette (No. 337/RPI) on November 29

Drexel's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Drexel is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Drexel is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

Schedule insights

Drexel has been given the 262nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Dragons' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Of Drexel's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Drexel's next game

Matchup: Drexel Dragons vs. Hampton Pirates

Drexel Dragons vs. Hampton Pirates Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Favorite: Drexel Dragons -14.5

Drexel Dragons -14.5 Total: 139.5 points

