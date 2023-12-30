Can we expect Duquesne to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Duquesne ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 61

Duquesne's best wins

Duquesne registered its signature win of the season on November 29, when it grabbed a 66-62 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in the RPI. That signature victory against UC Irvine included a team-leading 15 points from Andrei Savrasov. David Dixon, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

69-67 over Bradley (No. 65/RPI) on December 18

90-72 over Charleston (SC) (No. 74/RPI) on November 10

79-77 at home over Cleveland State (No. 140/RPI) on November 6

68-59 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 180/RPI) on December 8

85-72 on the road over Marshall (No. 188/RPI) on December 6

Duquesne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, the Dukes have three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Duquesne gets the 101st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Dukes have 15 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Duquesne has 19 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Duquesne's next game

Matchup: UMass Minutemen vs. Duquesne Dukes

UMass Minutemen vs. Duquesne Dukes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

