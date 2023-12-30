The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Cozens find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cozens stats and insights

In six of 34 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.

Cozens has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Cozens averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:59 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:06 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 16:04 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 15:16 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:22 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.