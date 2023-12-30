Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 30?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Cozens find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cozens stats and insights
- In six of 34 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.
- Cozens has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Cozens averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cozens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|16:04
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|15:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.