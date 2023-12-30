Dylan Cozens will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Saturday at KeyBank Center, starting at 5:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Cozens' props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Dylan Cozens vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens' plus-minus this season, in 15:49 per game on the ice, is -3.

Cozens has a goal in six of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 14 of 34 games this season, Cozens has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 34 games this season, Cozens has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Cozens' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

Cozens has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 34 Games 4 19 Points 6 6 Goals 2 13 Assists 4

