What are Eastern Washington's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Eastern Washington's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Eastern Washington ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 2-0 NR NR 93

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Washington's best wins

Against the Portland State Vikings, a top 100 team in the RPI, Eastern Washington captured its signature win of the season on December 28, a 91-57 home victory. Cedric Coward dropped a team-leading 21 points with five rebounds and four assists in the matchup versus Portland State.

Next best wins

73-68 on the road over Air Force (No. 303/RPI) on December 9

62-53 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on December 18

87-61 at home over Sacramento State (No. 341/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Eastern Washington has four losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Eagles have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Eastern Washington has the 37th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule features three games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records above .500.

EWU has 18 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Eastern Washington's next game

Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

South Dakota Coyotes vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV Channel: Summit League Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Eastern Washington games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.