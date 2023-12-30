Saturday's game that pits the Eastern Washington Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Reese Court is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-66 in favor of Eastern Washington, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no line set.

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 80, Sacramento State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Washington (-13.1)

Eastern Washington (-13.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Eastern Washington has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Sacramento State is 2-8-0. The Eagles are 6-4-0 and the Hornets are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Eastern Washington Performance Insights

The Eagles average 76.3 points per game (148th in college basketball) while allowing 72.9 per contest (234th in college basketball). They have a +40 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Eastern Washington pulls down 33.7 rebounds per game (297th in college basketball) compared to the 33.9 of its opponents.

Eastern Washington hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (7.1). It is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (109th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Eagles rank 156th in college basketball with 95.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 237th in college basketball defensively with 91.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Eastern Washington and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Eagles commit 13.8 per game (315th in college basketball) and force 13.1 (107th in college basketball action).

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets score 72.9 points per game (229th in college basketball) and give up 72.7 (226th in college basketball) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.4 boards. It pulls down 40.3 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9.

Sacramento State makes 9.8 three-pointers per game (24th in college basketball) while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (172nd in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 35.4%.

Sacramento State loses the turnover battle by 5.6 per game, committing 15.7 (359th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.1.

