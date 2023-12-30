How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky) will host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Eastern Washington Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- In games Eastern Washington shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Eagles are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 51st.
- The 76.3 points per game the Eagles average are just 3.6 more points than the Hornets allow (72.7).
- Eastern Washington has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 72.7 points.
Sacramento State Stats Insights
- This season, Sacramento State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.2% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 307th.
- The Hornets' 72.9 points per game are equal to what the Eagles allow to opponents.
- When Sacramento State allows fewer than 76.3 points, it is 3-4.
Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Eastern Washington scored 83.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74.3).
- In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 69.0 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.1.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Eastern Washington performed better when playing at home last season, making 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Sacramento State is averaging 19.5 more points per game at home (85.0) than away (65.5).
- The Hornets are allowing fewer points at home (64.0 per game) than on the road (77.8).
- At home, Sacramento State drains 10.3 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more than it averages away (9.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.9%) than away (33.5%).
Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|W 62-53
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Washington
|L 73-66
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|Portland State
|W 91-57
|Reese Court
|12/30/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Reese Court
|1/3/2024
|@ South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|North Dakota State
|-
|Reese Court
Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCSD
|L 83-52
|The Nest
|12/21/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 100-45
|The Nest
|12/28/2023
|@ Idaho
|L 61-58
|ICCU Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Eastern Washington
|-
|Reese Court
|1/3/2024
|UMKC
|-
|The Nest
|1/6/2024
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
