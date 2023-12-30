The Eastern Washington Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky) will host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Reese Court in Cheney, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

In games Eastern Washington shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Eagles are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 51st.

The 76.3 points per game the Eagles average are just 3.6 more points than the Hornets allow (72.7).

Eastern Washington has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 72.7 points.

Sacramento State Stats Insights

This season, Sacramento State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.2% from the field.

The Hornets are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 307th.

The Hornets' 72.9 points per game are equal to what the Eagles allow to opponents.

When Sacramento State allows fewer than 76.3 points, it is 3-4.

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Washington scored 83.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74.3).

In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 69.0 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.1.

Looking at three-point shooting, Eastern Washington performed better when playing at home last season, making 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Sacramento State is averaging 19.5 more points per game at home (85.0) than away (65.5).

The Hornets are allowing fewer points at home (64.0 per game) than on the road (77.8).

At home, Sacramento State drains 10.3 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more than it averages away (9.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.9%) than away (33.5%).

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/18/2023 @ Cal Poly W 62-53 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 12/21/2023 @ Washington L 73-66 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/28/2023 Portland State W 91-57 Reese Court 12/30/2023 Sacramento State - Reese Court 1/3/2024 @ South Dakota - Sanford Coyote Sports Center 1/6/2024 North Dakota State - Reese Court

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule