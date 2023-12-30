The Eastern Washington Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky) will host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

  • This season, the Eagles have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
  • In games Eastern Washington shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
  • The Eagles are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 51st.
  • The 76.3 points per game the Eagles average are just 3.6 more points than the Hornets allow (72.7).
  • Eastern Washington has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 72.7 points.

Sacramento State Stats Insights

  • This season, Sacramento State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.2% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 307th.
  • The Hornets' 72.9 points per game are equal to what the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When Sacramento State allows fewer than 76.3 points, it is 3-4.

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Eastern Washington scored 83.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 69.0 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.1.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Eastern Washington performed better when playing at home last season, making 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Sacramento State is averaging 19.5 more points per game at home (85.0) than away (65.5).
  • The Hornets are allowing fewer points at home (64.0 per game) than on the road (77.8).
  • At home, Sacramento State drains 10.3 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more than it averages away (9.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.9%) than away (33.5%).

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Cal Poly W 62-53 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Washington L 73-66 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/28/2023 Portland State W 91-57 Reese Court
12/30/2023 Sacramento State - Reese Court
1/3/2024 @ South Dakota - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/6/2024 North Dakota State - Reese Court

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 UCSD L 83-52 The Nest
12/21/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 100-45 The Nest
12/28/2023 @ Idaho L 61-58 ICCU Arena
12/30/2023 @ Eastern Washington - Reese Court
1/3/2024 UMKC - The Nest
1/6/2024 @ St. Thomas - Schoenecker Arena

