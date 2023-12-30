The Eastern Washington Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reese Court. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Reese Court in Cheney, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends

Eastern Washington has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Eagles' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Sacramento State has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Hornets and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this year.

