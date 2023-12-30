Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6, 0-0 Big Sky) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (2-7, 0-0 Big Sky), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- LeJuan Watts: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Casey Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 14.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison
|Eastern Washington Rank
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Sacramento State AVG
|Sacramento State Rank
|130th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|73.9
|210th
|301st
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|291st
|286th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|39.9
|59th
|338th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|56th
|55th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|10.1
|21st
|12th
|18.9
|Assists
|14.8
|109th
|316th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|15.3
|353rd
