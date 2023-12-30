Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6, 0-0 Big Sky) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (2-7, 0-0 Big Sky), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

LeJuan Watts: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Casey Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 14.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Zee Hamoda: 13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brandon Betson: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alex Kovatchev: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Austin Patterson: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Eastern Washington Rank Eastern Washington AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank 130th 77.3 Points Scored 73.9 210th 301st 76.9 Points Allowed 75.9 291st 286th 33.9 Rebounds 39.9 59th 338th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 11.0 56th 55th 9.2 3pt Made 10.1 21st 12th 18.9 Assists 14.8 109th 316th 13.8 Turnovers 15.3 353rd

