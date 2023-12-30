The Eastern Washington Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky) are heavy favorites (-11.5) as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reese Court. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 145.5.

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cheney, Washington

Cheney, Washington Venue: Reese Court

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Washington -11.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Washington vs Sacramento State Betting Records & Stats

The Eagles have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento State is just 2-8-0 against the spread this year.

Eastern Washington (7-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 70% of the time, 50% more often than Sacramento State (2-8-0) this season.

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Washington 6 60% 76.3 149.2 72.9 145.6 149.2 Sacramento State 4 40% 72.9 149.2 72.7 145.6 141.4

Additional Eastern Washington vs Sacramento State Insights & Trends

The 76.3 points per game the Eagles score are just 3.6 more points than the Hornets give up (72.7).

Eastern Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 72.7 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 72.9 points per game, the same as the Eagles give up to opponents.

Sacramento State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 72.9 points.

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Washington 7-3-0 0-0 6-4-0 Sacramento State 2-8-0 1-2 5-5-0

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Washington Sacramento State 11-1 Home Record 9-4 10-7 Away Record 5-10 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.3 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

