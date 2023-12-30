In the upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Eric Robinson to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Robinson stats and insights

Robinson has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Robinson has no points on the power play.

Robinson's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Robinson recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.