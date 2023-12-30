Will Erik Haula find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

In seven of 29 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

On the power play, Haula has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Haula's shooting percentage is 14.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:07 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 2-1

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

