For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Erik Johnson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in three of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:14 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:10 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:42 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 2-0
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:48 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:01 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:15 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-3

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

