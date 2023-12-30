Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 30?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Erik Johnson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in three of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:10
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|L 5-3
Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
