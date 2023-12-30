Can we count on Evan Bouchard lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

  • Bouchard has scored in eight of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.
  • He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 21:51 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:06 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:32 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:48 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:39 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 3 2 1 22:22 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:06 Home W 6-1

Oilers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

