The Edmonton Oilers, Evan Bouchard among them, face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Does a wager on Bouchard interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Evan Bouchard vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 22:34 on the ice per game.

In eight of 32 games this year, Bouchard has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bouchard has a point in 23 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Bouchard has an assist in 18 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

There is a 47.6% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 75 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +38 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 32 Games 10 34 Points 13 9 Goals 2 25 Assists 11

