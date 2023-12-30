On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Evander Kane going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In 11 of 32 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

Kane has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

Kane averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.1%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:02 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:40 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:14 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:37 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 6-1

Oilers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

