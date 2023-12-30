The Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane included, will meet the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kane's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evander Kane vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Kane has averaged 17:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Kane has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 32 games this year, Kane has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Kane has an assist in eight of 32 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Kane hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Kane Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +38.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 32 Games 8 22 Points 5 13 Goals 4 9 Assists 1

