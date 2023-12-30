When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Fairleigh Dickinson be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Fairleigh Dickinson ranks

Record NEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-0 NR NR 287

Fairleigh Dickinson's best wins

Fairleigh Dickinson's best win this season came on November 15 in a 71-70 victory against the Saint Peter's Peacocks. The leading scorer against Saint Peter's was Ansley Almonor, who put up 21 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

76-71 on the road over Manhattan (No. 236/RPI) on December 8

71-68 on the road over NJIT (No. 305/RPI) on December 2

92-86 on the road over Buffalo (No. 342/RPI) on November 6

Fairleigh Dickinson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

According to the RPI, the Knights have four losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Fairleigh Dickinson has drawn the 330th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Knights have two games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

FDU has 17 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Fairleigh Dickinson's next game

Matchup: Merrimack Warriors vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Merrimack Warriors vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts TV Channel: NEC Front Row

