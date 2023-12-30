Will Fordham be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Fordham's complete tournament resume.

How Fordham ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 250

Fordham's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Fordham took down the Norfolk State Spartans on November 17. The final score was 77-64. In the victory over Norfolk State, Antrell Charlton recorded a team-high 10 points. Joshua Rivera contributed eight points.

Next best wins

60-59 over North Texas (No. 220/RPI) on December 10

87-78 at home over Columbia (No. 222/RPI) on December 30

93-61 at home over Manhattan (No. 236/RPI) on November 27

68-64 at home over Wagner (No. 249/RPI) on November 6

80-52 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 298/RPI) on November 30

Fordham's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-4

According to the RPI, the Rams have six Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 25th-most in Division I. But they also have four Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Schedule insights

Fordham gets the 299th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Rams have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and none against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Fordham has 18 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Fordham's next game

Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Fordham Rams

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Fordham Rams Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

