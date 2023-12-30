2024 NCAA Bracketology: Fordham March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Fordham be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Fordham's complete tournament resume.
How Fordham ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|250
Fordham's best wins
As far as its signature win this season, Fordham took down the Norfolk State Spartans on November 17. The final score was 77-64. In the victory over Norfolk State, Antrell Charlton recorded a team-high 10 points. Joshua Rivera contributed eight points.
Next best wins
- 60-59 over North Texas (No. 220/RPI) on December 10
- 87-78 at home over Columbia (No. 222/RPI) on December 30
- 93-61 at home over Manhattan (No. 236/RPI) on November 27
- 68-64 at home over Wagner (No. 249/RPI) on November 6
- 80-52 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 298/RPI) on November 30
Fordham's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-4
- According to the RPI, the Rams have six Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 25th-most in Division I. But they also have four Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
Schedule insights
- Fordham gets the 299th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Rams have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and none against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Fordham has 18 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Fordham's next game
- Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Fordham Rams
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
