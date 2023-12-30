2024 NCAA Bracketology: Fresno State March Madness Odds | January 1
What are Fresno State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000
How Fresno State ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|221
Fresno State's best wins
Fresno State, in its best win of the season, took down the San Diego Toreros 71-67 on December 29. Against San Diego, Isaiah Pope led the team by compiling 13 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 81-76 over New Mexico State (No. 262/RPI) on November 21
- 87-68 at home over Morgan State (No. 295/RPI) on November 15
- 89-56 at home over Pacific (No. 331/RPI) on December 9
- 61-58 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 333/RPI) on December 15
- 79-67 at home over Idaho State (No. 342/RPI) on December 5
Fresno State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Fresno State has drawn the 219th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes no games against teams with worse records and 18 games against teams with records above .500.
- Of Fresno St's 18 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Fresno State's next game
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
