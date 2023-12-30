What are Fresno State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How Fresno State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 221

Fresno State's best wins

Fresno State, in its best win of the season, took down the San Diego Toreros 71-67 on December 29. Against San Diego, Isaiah Pope led the team by compiling 13 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

81-76 over New Mexico State (No. 262/RPI) on November 21

87-68 at home over Morgan State (No. 295/RPI) on November 15

89-56 at home over Pacific (No. 331/RPI) on December 9

61-58 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 333/RPI) on December 15

79-67 at home over Idaho State (No. 342/RPI) on December 5

Fresno State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Bulldogs have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Fresno State has drawn the 219th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes no games against teams with worse records and 18 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Fresno St's 18 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Fresno State's next game

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

