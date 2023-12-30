Saturday's contest that pits the George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2) against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-64 in favor of George Washington, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no set line.

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:00 PM ET

Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 83, Maryland-Eastern Shore 64

Spread & Total Prediction for George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: George Washington (-19.2)

George Washington (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

George Washington is 5-5-0 against the spread, while Maryland-Eastern Shore's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. A total of five out of the Revolutionaries' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Hawks' games have gone over.

George Washington Performance Insights

The Revolutionaries' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.8 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 72.8 per contest (230th in college basketball).

George Washington grabs 40.6 rebounds per game (45th in college basketball) while conceding 37.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

George Washington hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (24th in college basketball) while shooting 38.5% from deep (22nd in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.3 per game while shooting 29.2%.

The Revolutionaries average 96.0 points per 100 possessions (153rd in college basketball), while giving up 85.3 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball).

George Washington has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (326th in college basketball play), 2.8 more than the 11.3 it forces on average (244th in college basketball).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Performance Insights

The Hawks have a -166 scoring differential, falling short by 16.6 points per game. They're putting up 62.5 points per game, 352nd in college basketball, and are giving up 79.1 per contest to rank 333rd in college basketball.

Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks 321st in college basketball at 33.0 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 fewer than the 39.5 its opponents average.

Maryland-Eastern Shore makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.7% from deep (293rd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.4%.

Maryland-Eastern Shore and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hawks commit 12.0 per game (206th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (214th in college basketball).

