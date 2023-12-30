How to Watch George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) will attempt to halt a seven-game road losing streak at the George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
George Washington Stats Insights
- The Revolutionaries are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- George Washington is 4-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Revolutionaries sit at 45th.
- The Revolutionaries put up 81.8 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 79.1 the Hawks allow.
- George Washington is 5-0 when scoring more than 79.1 points.
Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights
- This season, Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.9% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Revolutionaries sit at 340th.
- The Hawks average 10.3 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Revolutionaries allow their opponents to score (72.8).
- Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 81.8 points.
George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- George Washington put up 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Revolutionaries played better at home last season, surrendering 74 points per game, compared to 79.8 in road games.
- At home, George Washington averaged 0.6 more threes per game (7.7) than away from home (7.1). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).
Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Maryland-Eastern Shore put up more points at home (78 per game) than away (63.3) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Hawks gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than away (69.6).
- Maryland-Eastern Shore drained more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (31.4%).
George Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Coppin State
|W 76-45
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/12/2023
|Bowie State
|W 88-73
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 79-75
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|Fordham
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ NC State
|L 93-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ Marist
|L 76-52
|McCann Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ VCU
|L 75-51
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/2/2024
|Clarks Summit
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|Morgan State
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
