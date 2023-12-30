The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) will attempt to halt a seven-game road losing streak at the George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Washington Stats Insights

The Revolutionaries are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.

George Washington is 4-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Revolutionaries sit at 45th.

The Revolutionaries put up 81.8 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 79.1 the Hawks allow.

George Washington is 5-0 when scoring more than 79.1 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights

This season, Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.9% from the field.

The Hawks are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Revolutionaries sit at 340th.

The Hawks average 10.3 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Revolutionaries allow their opponents to score (72.8).

Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 81.8 points.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

George Washington put up 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Revolutionaries played better at home last season, surrendering 74 points per game, compared to 79.8 in road games.

At home, George Washington averaged 0.6 more threes per game (7.7) than away from home (7.1). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland-Eastern Shore put up more points at home (78 per game) than away (63.3) last season.

In 2022-23, the Hawks gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than away (69.6).

Maryland-Eastern Shore drained more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (31.4%).

