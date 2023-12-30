The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) will attempt to halt a seven-game road losing streak at the George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

George Washington Stats Insights

  • The Revolutionaries are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • George Washington is 4-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Revolutionaries sit at 45th.
  • The Revolutionaries put up 81.8 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 79.1 the Hawks allow.
  • George Washington is 5-0 when scoring more than 79.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights

  • This season, Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.9% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Revolutionaries sit at 340th.
  • The Hawks average 10.3 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Revolutionaries allow their opponents to score (72.8).
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 81.8 points.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • George Washington put up 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Revolutionaries played better at home last season, surrendering 74 points per game, compared to 79.8 in road games.
  • At home, George Washington averaged 0.6 more threes per game (7.7) than away from home (7.1). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Maryland-Eastern Shore put up more points at home (78 per game) than away (63.3) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Hawks gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than away (69.6).
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore drained more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (31.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Coppin State W 76-45 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/12/2023 Bowie State W 88-73 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/21/2023 Alcorn State W 79-75 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/30/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fordham - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/6/2024 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ NC State L 93-61 Reynolds Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ Marist L 76-52 McCann Arena
12/22/2023 @ VCU L 75-51 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/30/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/2/2024 Clarks Summit - Hytche Athletic Center
1/6/2024 Morgan State - Hytche Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.