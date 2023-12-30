The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) will visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Washington Moneyline Maryland-Eastern Shore Moneyline FanDuel George Washington (-17.5) 148.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends

George Washington has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Revolutionaries games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Hawks' 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

George Washington Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Sportsbooks rate George Washington considerably higher (101st in the country) than the computer rankings do (147th).

The Revolutionaries' national championship odds are the same now (+100000) compared to the beginning of the season (+100000).

George Washington's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

