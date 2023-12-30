George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) will visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|George Washington Moneyline
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Moneyline
|FanDuel
|George Washington (-17.5)
|148.5
|-4500
|+1300
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends
- George Washington has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Revolutionaries games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- In the Hawks' 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
George Washington Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Sportsbooks rate George Washington considerably higher (101st in the country) than the computer rankings do (147th).
- The Revolutionaries' national championship odds are the same now (+100000) compared to the beginning of the season (+100000).
- George Washington's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.