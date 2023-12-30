The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) will visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Washington Moneyline Maryland-Eastern Shore Moneyline
FanDuel George Washington (-17.5) 148.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends

  • George Washington has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Revolutionaries games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • In the Hawks' 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

George Washington Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Sportsbooks rate George Washington considerably higher (101st in the country) than the computer rankings do (147th).
  • The Revolutionaries' national championship odds are the same now (+100000) compared to the beginning of the season (+100000).
  • George Washington's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

