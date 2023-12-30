Can we expect George Washington to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How George Washington ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 NR NR 78

George Washington's best wins

On November 14, George Washington claimed its signature win of the season, a 71-60 victory over the Hofstra Pride, a top 100 team (No. 91), according to the RPI. With 17 points, James Bishop was the leading scorer versus Hofstra. Second on the team was Garrett Johnson, with 15 points.

Next best wins

79-67 at home over New Hampshire (No. 93/RPI) on November 18

81-71 over Delaware (No. 164/RPI) on November 26

99-94 over Ohio (No. 281/RPI) on November 24

69-63 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 285/RPI) on December 30

79-75 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on December 21

George Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

George Washington has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Revolutionaries are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Schedule insights

George Washington has drawn the ninth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Revolutionaries have 16 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

As far as GW's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

George Washington's next game

Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Fordham Rams

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Fordham Rams Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

