George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) play the George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Garrett Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Babatunde Akingbola: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
- Troy Hupstead: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Devon Ellis: 11.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chace Davis: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dionte Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Damani Claxton: 3.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|53rd
|82.1
|Points Scored
|65.3
|337th
|222nd
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|337th
|30th
|41.6
|Rebounds
|34.0
|283rd
|338th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|107th
|50th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.4
|280th
|171st
|13.8
|Assists
|11.6
|294th
|325th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|12.3
|220th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.