The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) play the George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Maximus Edwards: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Garrett Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Babatunde Akingbola: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

  • Troy Hupstead: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Devon Ellis: 11.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chace Davis: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dionte Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Damani Claxton: 3.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
53rd 82.1 Points Scored 65.3 337th
222nd 72.5 Points Allowed 80.0 337th
30th 41.6 Rebounds 34.0 283rd
338th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 107th
50th 9.3 3pt Made 6.4 280th
171st 13.8 Assists 11.6 294th
325th 14.1 Turnovers 12.3 220th

