The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) play the George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

George Washington Players to Watch

James Bishop: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Maximus Edwards: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Garrett Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Babatunde Akingbola: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

Troy Hupstead: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Devon Ellis: 11.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Chace Davis: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Dionte Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Damani Claxton: 3.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 53rd 82.1 Points Scored 65.3 337th 222nd 72.5 Points Allowed 80.0 337th 30th 41.6 Rebounds 34.0 283rd 338th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 107th 50th 9.3 3pt Made 6.4 280th 171st 13.8 Assists 11.6 294th 325th 14.1 Turnovers 12.3 220th

