The George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2) are heavily favored (by 17.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The over/under is 149.5 in the matchup.

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Washington D.C.

Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Washington -17.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Washington vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Revolutionaries have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

George Washington has played as a favorite of -2500 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Revolutionaries have a 96.2% chance to win.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

The Hawks have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +1100 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has an implied victory probability of 8.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Washington 6 60% 81.8 144.3 72.8 151.9 150.6 Maryland-Eastern Shore 4 44.4% 62.5 144.3 79.1 151.9 138.5

Additional George Washington vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Insights & Trends

The Revolutionaries record 81.8 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 79.1 the Hawks give up.

When George Washington scores more than 79.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Hawks put up an average of 62.5 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 72.8 the Revolutionaries allow.

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Washington 5-5-0 1-0 5-5-0 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3-6-0 1-2 5-4-0

George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Washington Maryland-Eastern Shore 11-6 Home Record 10-3 5-6 Away Record 7-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

