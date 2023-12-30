What are Georgetown's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

+30000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How Georgetown ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-2 NR NR 282

Georgetown's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Georgetown took down the Jackson State Tigers at home on November 25. The final score was 88-81. That signature victory against Jackson State featured a team-high 16 points from Drew Fielder. Rowan Brumbaugh, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

72-68 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 153/RPI) on December 16

69-67 at home over Merrimack (No. 205/RPI) on November 29

88-83 at home over American (No. 293/RPI) on November 19

83-72 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 314/RPI) on November 18

94-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 324/RPI) on November 7

Georgetown's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, Georgetown has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Georgetown faces the 235th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Hoyas have 15 games left versus teams over .500. They have two upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Georgetown's upcoming schedule includes six games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Georgetown's next game

Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Creighton Bluejays

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Creighton Bluejays Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

