2024 NCAA Bracketology: Georgetown March Madness Odds | January 1
What are Georgetown's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Georgetown's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +30000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000
How Georgetown ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|282
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgetown's best wins
When it comes to its signature win this season, Georgetown took down the Jackson State Tigers at home on November 25. The final score was 88-81. That signature victory against Jackson State featured a team-high 16 points from Drew Fielder. Rowan Brumbaugh, with 15 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 72-68 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 153/RPI) on December 16
- 69-67 at home over Merrimack (No. 205/RPI) on November 29
- 88-83 at home over American (No. 293/RPI) on November 19
- 83-72 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 314/RPI) on November 18
- 94-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 324/RPI) on November 7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Georgetown's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- According to the RPI, Georgetown has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Georgetown faces the 235th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Hoyas have 15 games left versus teams over .500. They have two upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Georgetown's upcoming schedule includes six games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Georgetown's next game
- Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Creighton Bluejays
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Georgetown games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.