Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Gonzaga ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 10 13 48

Gonzaga's best wins

When Gonzaga defeated the Syracuse Orange, the No. 16 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-57 on November 21, it was its signature victory of the season. In the win against Syracuse, Nolan Hickman dropped a team-high 19 points. Graham Ike chipped in 16 points.

Next best wins

86-71 at home over Yale (No. 107/RPI) on November 10

89-76 over USC (No. 128/RPI) on December 2

100-76 at home over Jackson State (No. 134/RPI) on December 20

69-65 over UCLA (No. 191/RPI) on November 23

111-71 at home over UAPB (No. 260/RPI) on December 5

Gonzaga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Gonzaga has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 losses (four).

According to the RPI, Gonzaga has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Gonzaga faces the 57th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Bulldogs' 15 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Gonzaga's upcoming schedule, it has one game left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Gonzaga's next game

Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Pepperdine Waves

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Pepperdine Waves Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

