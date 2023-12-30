Can we expect Green Bay to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Green Bay ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 3-1 NR NR 299

Green Bay's best wins

Green Bay's signature victory this season came against the UIC Flames, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 177) in the RPI. Green Bay took home the 70-68 win on the road on December 12. The leading scorer against UIC was Elijah Jones, who compiled 12 points with five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

64-51 at home over St. Thomas (No. 183/RPI) on November 25

88-77 at home over Wright State (No. 190/RPI) on December 29

54-53 on the road over Montana State (No. 246/RPI) on November 20

70-58 at home over Milwaukee (No. 266/RPI) on December 2

78-61 at home over Robert Morris (No. 325/RPI) on December 31

Green Bay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

According to the RPI, the Phoenix have three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Green Bay has been given the 197th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Phoenix's upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to Green Bay's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Green Bay's next game

Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Green Bay Phoenix

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Green Bay Phoenix Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

