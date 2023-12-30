Will Henri Jokiharju Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 30?
Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jokiharju stats and insights
- Jokiharju has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Jokiharju has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jokiharju recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:28
|Away
|L 6-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.