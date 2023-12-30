Can we expect Jack Hughes scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

  • Hughes has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
  • On the power play, Hughes has accumulated five goals and 14 assists.
  • He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Senators 3 1 2 16:17 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:40 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:42 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:16 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 15:44 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:37 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.