Can we expect Jack Hughes scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated five goals and 14 assists.

He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Senators 3 1 2 16:17 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:40 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:42 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:16 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 15:44 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:37 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.