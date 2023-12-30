The New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes included, will face the Boston Bruins on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Devils-Bruins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jack Hughes vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 17:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Hughes has a goal in 11 games this season out of 29 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 20 of 29 games this season, Hughes has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 15 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Hughes goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 60.6% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 29 Games 4 43 Points 3 15 Goals 2 28 Assists 1

