In the upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jack Quinn to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jack Quinn score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Quinn stats and insights

Quinn has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Quinn has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 136 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

