Jack Quinn and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Prop bets for Quinn are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Quinn vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Quinn Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Quinn has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 16:34 on the ice per game.

In two of four games this season, Quinn has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

He has two games with a point this season, but in four contests Quinn has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Quinn has yet to post an assist through four games this year.

The implied probability that Quinn hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Quinn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Quinn Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 4 2 Points 3 2 Goals 1 0 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.