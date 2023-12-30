The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake McCabe find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

McCabe stats and insights

  • McCabe has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • McCabe's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:15 Away L 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:58 Home L 4-2
12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:10 Away W 4-1
12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:41 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 24:02 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:15 Home W 4-0

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

