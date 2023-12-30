For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Jeff Skinner a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

In 12 of 33 games this season, Skinner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Skinner has scored five goals on the power play.

Skinner averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:26 Home W 9-3 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:57 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 17:50 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:17 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

