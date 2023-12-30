For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Jeff Skinner a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

  • In 12 of 33 games this season, Skinner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • Skinner has scored five goals on the power play.
  • Skinner averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:26 Home W 9-3
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:57 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 17:50 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:17 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

