Jeff Skinner and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, at KeyBank Center. There are prop bets for Skinner available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jeff Skinner vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner has averaged 17:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Skinner has scored a goal in a game 12 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 17 of 33 games this season, Skinner has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Skinner has an assist in 10 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Skinner's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Skinner has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Skinner Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 33 Games 3 25 Points 8 14 Goals 1 11 Assists 7

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.