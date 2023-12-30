Will Jesper Bratt find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

In 11 of 34 games this season, Bratt has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken five shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Bratt has accumulated six goals and 14 assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bratt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Senators 4 1 3 16:44 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:30 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:14 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 14:46 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 2 1 1 18:12 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

