Will Jesper Bratt Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 30?
Will Jesper Bratt find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bratt stats and insights
- In 11 of 34 games this season, Bratt has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has taken five shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Bratt has accumulated six goals and 14 assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bratt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|4
|1
|3
|16:44
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|0
|3
|14:46
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|18:12
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.