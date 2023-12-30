The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt among them, meet the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Prop bets for Bratt in that upcoming Devils-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt's plus-minus this season, in 18:56 per game on the ice, is -3.

In 11 of 34 games this year, Bratt has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Bratt has a point in 23 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Bratt has an assist in 19 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Bratt has an implied probability of 67.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Bratt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 34 Games 4 42 Points 2 14 Goals 1 28 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.